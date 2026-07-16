loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

Taxand’s Global Transfer Pricing Conference will take place on 16-17 September 2026 in Warsaw, Poland, hosted by our Polish member firm, CRIDO.

 

Bringing together leading transfer pricing professionals from across the Taxand network, the conference will explore the latest international developments affecting multinational businesses while providing an opportunity to connect with peers from around the world. The programme includes a welcome reception on 16 September, followed by a full conference agenda on 17 September.

 

Further information and registration details are available here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

International | Poland | Transfer Pricing

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search