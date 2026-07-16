Taxand’s Global Transfer Pricing Conference will take place on 16-17 September 2026 in Warsaw, Poland, hosted by our Polish member firm, CRIDO.

Bringing together leading transfer pricing professionals from across the Taxand network, the conference will explore the latest international developments affecting multinational businesses while providing an opportunity to connect with peers from around the world. The programme includes a welcome reception on 16 September, followed by a full conference agenda on 17 September.

Further information and registration details are available here.