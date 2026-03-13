Webinar by Convington, Taxand USA

Experts from Covington , Taxand USA, including Arun Venkataraman , Jay Smith , Cecilia Malmström and Atli Stannard are hosting a webinar on the implications of recent US Supreme Court developments on European companies on Monday 16th March at 10-11am ET; 2-3pm GMT; 3-4pm CET.’

The session will offer a practical transatlantic perspective on recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings affecting tariffs. Topics include the impact on existing and future tariffs, refund opportunities, trade and supply chain strategies, commercial and reputational risks, and European policy responses.

Register now to secure your place here .