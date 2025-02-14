loader image

Webinar by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

 

South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana will present the 2025 budget speech on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 against a backdrop of economic recovery, driven by 300 days without loadshedding, the formation of a government of national unity in June 2024, lower inflation, and reduced borrowing costs.

 

Join us for an insightful webinar hosted by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa on Wednesday 19th of February, where our expert panel of Charles de WetNtebaleng SekabateMansoor ParkerJenny Klein, and Iraj Abedian will break down the key highlights and implications of the budget.

 

Date: Wednesday, 19th of February
Time: 05:00 – 06:00 p.m. (UTC +2)

Location: Online

 

