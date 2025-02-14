Webinar by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa

South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana will present the 2025 budget speech on Wednesday, 19 February 2025 against a backdrop of economic recovery, driven by 300 days without loadshedding, the formation of a government of national unity in June 2024, lower inflation, and reduced borrowing costs.

Join us for an insightful webinar hosted by ENS Africa, Taxand South Africa on Wednesday 19th of February, where our expert panel of Charles de Wet, Ntebaleng Sekabate, Mansoor Parker, Jenny Klein, and Iraj Abedian will break down the key highlights and implications of the budget.

Date: Wednesday, 19th of February

Time: 05:00 – 06:00 p.m. (UTC +2)

Location: Online

Register here to secure your spot!