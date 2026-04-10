Webinar by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary

Tax experts from LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Hungary will deliver a webinar on the developments in e-reporting and e-invoicing in the European Union. Attendees will also hear about the upcoming changes under the VAT in the Digital Age initiative and the impact this will have on businesses in Central and Eastern Europe.

Joining Gellért Menczel-Kiss are colleagues including Tijana Djugumovic, Hannes Gurtner, Martin Jakubec, Anja Novak-Pungračič, Irena Perić, and Martin Valášek, who will provide national perspectives for Serbia, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, and the Czech Republic, respectively, on Wednesday, 22nd April, 9:00 – 10:30 am CEST.

Register now to secure your place here.