Webinar by Covington, Taxand U.S.

Register now for a timely webinar on the impact of newly announced U.S. tariffs on customs valuation and transfer pricing on Wednesday, 23 April, 2025, hosted by Covington, Taxand U.S.

With sweeping tariff changes from the Trump Administration affecting imports from all countries, it’s critical to understand the trade and tax implications for compliance and strategy.

Expert speakers Cindy Deleon, the Founder and Managing Director of Deleon Trade LLC, as well as Alex Chinoy, Lauren Ross and Justin Coutts from our U.S. member firm Covington will cover key themes including:

Tariff Basics – Key changes and compliance considerations for imported goods.

Transfer Pricing Impacts – How new tariffs may affect intercompany pricing.

Risk Mitigation – Strategic responses to minimise exposure and navigate challenges.

Event details:

Wednesday, 23 April, 2025

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET | 4:00 – 5:00 PM BST | 5:00 – 6:00 PM CET | 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT

