Webinar by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Czech Republic
Our Czech member firm, LeitnerLeitner is hosting a webinar exploring what the OECD Model Commentary update means in practice and how selected Central and Eastern Europe jurisdictions approach cross-border home office arrangements from both a PE and wage tax perspective on Thursday 11th June, 8 am – 9:15 am (UK) / 9 am – 10:15 am (CEST).
Joining Rafał Frączyk and Sören Godniak from our Polish member firm CRIDO; and Christian Hick from our German member firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg are Markéta Čepelíková, Diána Elek, Martin Jakubec and Theresa König from LeitnerLeitner Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria – our Czech, Hungarian and Austrian member firms.
Attendees will hear:
Register now to secure your place here.
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