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Webinar by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Czech Republic

Our Czech member firm, LeitnerLeitner is hosting a webinar exploring what the OECD Model Commentary update means in practice and how selected Central and Eastern Europe jurisdictions approach cross-border home office arrangements from both a PE and wage tax perspective on Thursday 11th June, 8 am – 9:15 am (UK) / 9 am – 10:15 am (CEST).

 

Joining Rafał Frączyk and Sören Godniak from our Polish member firm CRIDO; and Christian Hick from our German member firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg are Markéta ČepelíkováDiána ElekMartin Jakubec and Theresa König from  LeitnerLeitner Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria – our Czech, Hungarian and Austrian member firms.

 

Attendees will hear:

  • What has changed under the 2025 OECD Model Commentary
  • When a home office may still create a permanent establishment
  • How selected Central and Eastern Europe countries apply the new OECD guidance
  • Why the PE analysis and wage tax / payroll analysis may lead to different results
  • Employer registration, payroll withholding and compliance obligations
  • Practical cross-border home office scenarios for international employers

Register now to secure your place here.

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Austria | Czech Republic | Germany | Hungary | OECD | Poland | Slovakia

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