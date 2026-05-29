Webinar by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Czech Republic

Our Czech member firm, LeitnerLeitner is hosting a webinar exploring what the OECD Model Commentary update means in practice and how selected Central and Eastern Europe jurisdictions approach cross-border home office arrangements from both a PE and wage tax perspective on Thursday 11th June, 8 am – 9:15 am (UK) / 9 am – 10:15 am (CEST).

Joining Rafał Frączyk and Sören Godniak from our Polish member firm CRIDO; and Christian Hick from our German member firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg are Markéta Čepelíková, Diána Elek, Martin Jakubec and Theresa König from LeitnerLeitner Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria – our Czech, Hungarian and Austrian member firms.

Attendees will hear:

What has changed under the 2025 OECD Model Commentary

When a home office may still create a permanent establishment

How selected Central and Eastern Europe countries apply the new OECD guidance

Why the PE analysis and wage tax / payroll analysis may lead to different results

Employer registration, payroll withholding and compliance obligations

Practical cross-border home office scenarios for international employers

Register now to secure your place here.