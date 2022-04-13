An overview from Tricor Taxand

In the latest edition of their key tax updates newsletter, our Malaysian firm, Tricor Taxand, examines the:

(i) Implementation of e-Telegraphic Transfer (e-TT) system

(ii) DuitNow as a Medium for Tax Refund

(iii) Exemption on foreign-sourced income from the computation of Cukai Makmur

(iv) Gazette Order for Global Trading Centre Incentive Scheme

(v) Withholding tax on payments to agents, dealers and distributors.

Read the full article here.