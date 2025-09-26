An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico

The President of Mexico has recently published the amendment proposals for the fiscal year 2026. The Bill covers reforms to the Federal Revenue Law, Fiscal Code, Excise Tax Law, and Duties Law.

Key measures include higher excise taxes on tobacco, sweetened drinks, gambling, and violent video games; stricter audit powers and penalties against false invoices; higher surcharges on unpaid taxes; new withholding rules for financial institutions, tech platforms, and collective financing; and a repatriation program taxing offshore capital at 15%.

Incentives remain for diesel use, tolls, mining, and cultural projects, while exemptions are added for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The reform also introduces real-time oversight of digital platforms, broader powers for tax authorities, tougher smuggling penalties, and adjustments to duties for finance, telecoms, water, and spectrum use.

Enrique Ramírez , Nora Morales , Luis Antonio Monroy and Armando Elsharkawy from our Mexican member firm Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes have published a detailed overview of the proposals, which can be read here .