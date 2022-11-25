An analysis by Atoz

The price of building land in Luxembourg has increased by 137% between 2010 and 2021.

To fight against the housing crisis, Bill 8082 of 10 October 2022 will modernise the property tax and introduce two new taxes to encourage landowners to mobilise building land and unoccupied dwellings.

Jamal Afakir (Tax Partner) and Keith O’Donnell (Managing Partner) from our Luxembourg firm, Atoz, examine this tax reform in greater detail.

