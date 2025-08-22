An analysis by Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada

Canada faces mounting economic pressure as U.S. tax cuts, tariffs, and incentives attract global investment south of the border. While the CUSMA trade pact provides some buffer, looming renegotiation and persistent uncertainty weigh on Canadian business confidence. At home, productivity remains stagnant, and risk aversion limits innovation, leaving Canada trailing peers in key sectors such as AI.

Steve Suarez from our Canadian member firm Borden Ladner Gervais has published an article arguing the new Canadian government must act decisively, using tax policy as a key lever to stimulate investment, strengthen innovation, and safeguard Canada’s long-term economic and social foundations.

