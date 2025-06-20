An overview by DFDL, Taxand Vietnam

Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market is rapidly evolving, fuelled by strong economic growth, regulatory changes, and increasing foreign investment. Jerome Buzenet from our Vietnamese member firm DFDL, has published a practical guide based on over 20 years of experience advising on M&A transactions in the country.

The guide includes key insights across four main areas:

– An overview of Vietnam’s M&A landscape

– Key legal considerations

– Tax planning and compliance tips

– Sector-specific observations

From navigating capital gains tax and foreign ownership limits to avoiding common due diligence traps, this guide is an essential resource for anyone involved in M&A in Vietnam. You can read the full guide here.