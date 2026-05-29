A newsletter by Garrigues, Taxand Portugal

The latest indirect taxes newsletter from Garrigues outlines new tax relief measures under Portugal’s Housing Package aimed at tackling rising housing costs, alongside the rollout of the “Volta” system for beverage packaging deposits and refunds. It also reviews recent Court of Justice of the European Union rulings on the scope of the right to deduct VAT. In addition, the newsletter explores the VAT treatment of loyalty programmes. Finally, it considers the implications of VAT on intra-group transfer pricing adjustments.

Tax experts from our Portuguese member firm Garrigues provide further details on the tax updates which you can read here.