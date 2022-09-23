An analysis by Taxand Cyprus

To counter transactions whose main purpose is to grant inappropriate tax benefits, many countries introduced into their tax codes certain specific anti-avoidance rules or targeted anti-avoidance rules. Because these rules proved to be inadequate, both the OECD and the EU introduced two general anti-abuse rules of their own.

Christos Theophilou (Director) in our Cypriot firm, Taxand Cyprus, compares the principal purpose test in the OECD’s 2017 Model Tax Convention with the EU’s general anti-abuse rule.

