An analysis by Tax Partner AG

As of 1 January 2024, the constitutional basis for implementing OECD/G20 minimum taxation for large corporate groups has come into force in Switzerland, initially focusing on domestic supplementary tax.

This involves higher tax rates at the cantonal level, however the international supplementary tax’s entry into force has been temporarily postponed, aiming to secure Switzerland’s tax base and prevent it from flowing abroad. Meanwhile, some regions such as Schaffhausen have already adjusted profit tax rates to align with the OECD/G20 guidelines, signalling potential impacts on high-profit companies.

In this article, Monika Bieri and Gregor Steiner from Tax Partner AG, have analysed these new tax provisions and its impact on businesses.

