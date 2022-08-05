An overview of the provisions by Alvarez and Marsal

US Senator Joe Manchin has struck a deal with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). This deal includes bare bones tax provisions on a corporate alternative minimum tax (AMT) based on book income and more stringent carried interest rules.

Kevin M. Jacobs (Managing Director), Steven Klig (Senior Advisor) and Emily L. Foster (Manager) of our US firm, Alvarez and Marsal, examine these provisions in detail.

Read the full article here.