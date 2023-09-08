An overview by Herzog Fox & Neeman, Taxand Israel
Israel has recently introduced an extensive tax benefits package to boost the growth of Israeli technology companies.
One of the key components of this package is a tax exemption for non-Israeli financial institutions on their interest income from loans extended to certain Israeli private and public technology companies. This move aims to encourage Israeli entities to choose debt financing as an alternative to equity fundraising.
Meir Linzen, Chairman and Head of the Tax Department and Yuval Navot, Tax Partner, of our Israeli firm, Herzog Fox & Neeman, provide a detailed analysis of this new tax exemption below…
Background
To boost growth of Israeli technology companies, Israel has recently introduced an extensive tax benefits package. One of the key components of this package is a tax exemption to non-Israeli financial institutions on their interest income from loans extended to certain Israeli private and public technology companies.
The primary objective of this exemption is to encourage Israeli entities to opt for debt financing as an alternative to equity fund raising. Equity fund raising often results in dilution of Israeli ownership since most of the investment in Israeli technology companies at mature growth stages comes from non-Israeli venture capital funds and strategic investors. The non-Israeli investments often results in some level of shift of the operations from Israel to non-Israeli jurisdictions, particularly with respect to future growth efforts. Furthermore, dilution of Israeli ownership reduces the capital gain tax paid when the company is sold in an exit transaction, since non-Israeli investors are exempt from Israeli capital gains tax.
Most Israeli financial institutions lack the requisite knowledge and experience to structure debt in substantial amounts to technology companies, leading to challenges for Israeli companies in securing domestic financing. Consequently, these companies often turn to non-Israeli lenders. These lenders are subject to tax on their interest income generated from the loans and it is market standards for the Israeli borrowers to assume this liability via gross up provisions in the loan agreements. The result is that these loans are very costly and unattractive. The new legislation aims at reducing the cost of accessing credit from foreign lenders.
Key Summary of The Applicable Requirements for The Benefit Eligibility
1. Lender Specifics:
2. Borrower’s Eligibility:
3. Relationship Context:
4. About the Loan:
5. Documentation:
Final Note
Undoubtedly, this is a significant game-changer that opens ample opportunities for international lenders, especially considering the fall out of Silicon Valley Bank, which was very active in the Israeli credit market to technology companies.
Should you have any questions or would like to further explore the issues discussed above, our team is ready to provide its insights and support.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.