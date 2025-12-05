An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

Zepos & Yannopoulos has released a useful outline of new Greek tax circulars that provide important clarifications across corporate taxation and administrative procedures.

The LinkedIn post explains how these circulars refine the application of specific tax rules, offering businesses more certainty in areas such as deductions, documentation requirements, and procedural timelines. Practical implications for taxpayers are highlighted, particularly where the new guidance resolves previously ambiguous issues or introduces additional compliance considerations.

Zepos & Yannopoulos’ summary emphasises that companies should review the clarified rules carefully to ensure alignment with the updated administrative positions.

