An analysis by Borenius

Earlier this year, the Finnish Central Tax Board gave a preliminary ruling on the VAT deduction right of share acquisition costs accrued to a holding company that is owned indirectly by a private equity fund. This new ruling follows the previous ruling issued by the Central Tax Board on the same topic.

This is a notable achievement for our Finnish firm, as the Finnish Tax Administration has, in most cases, continued to dispute the acquisition costs’ deduction right in terms of companies held by private equity investors, despite the previously issued ruling of the Central Tax Board.

In light of this decision, Henna Jovio (Counsel) and Anna-Riikka Nummi (Associate) at our Finnish firm, Borenius, provide an analysis of this case.

Read the full article here.