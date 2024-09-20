An overview by Taxand Netherlands
In response to the recent Dutch court cases, Taxand Netherlands’ Transfer Pricing (TP) team has developed a new benchmark strategy to support the depth capacity analysis (DCA), which form part of loan transaction pricing.
Jimmie van der Zwaan and Rob Langeveldt have also produced a flyer with more background information on industry tailored debt capacity analysis in a LinkedIn post, which can be viewed here.
