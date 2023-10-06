An overview by Taxand Netherlands
Our Dutch firm, Taxand Netherlands, has released its latest Tax Interest News Alert following the Dutch budget day on 19 September, covering a new tax interest rate system proposed to be implemented from 1 January, 2024, to reduce disparities in interest rates for various taxes. The following changes are proposed:
As a result of this new system, the importance of filing a timely (preliminary) tax return or otherwise requesting a (preliminary) assessment to minimise tax interest is stressed.
