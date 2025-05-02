An analysis by Borgen, Taxand Netherlands

In May last year, the Dutch government’s Outline Agreement announced that the gambling tax (KSB) would be increased from 30.5% to 37.8%.

Ultimately, it was decided to increase the KSB in two steps: from 30.5% to 34.2% on 1 January 2025, and then to 37.8% on 1 January 2026. This means that, from 2026, the Netherlands will have the highest gambling tax rate in Europe (except for Austria, for online gambling).

Niels Meloen from Borgen, Taxand Netherlands has published an article, explaining his views on why this tax increase is problematic and what consequences it will have for the gambling sector, players, and the government.

You can read the full article here.