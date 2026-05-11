An analysis by Borgen Tax, Taxand Netherlands

The Dutch Government has announced plans to introduce a new employer levy on fossil fuel company cars from 2027 as part of wider environmental and sustainability measures.

The proposed levy is intended to encourage the transition towards electric vehicles and reduce emissions connected to employer-provided transport. Businesses with company car schemes may therefore need to review their fleet strategies and future tax costs.

Jimmie van der Zwaan from our Dutch member firm, Borgen Tax, has published an analysis of the proposed rules and their potential implications, including:

The scope of the proposed employer levy

Which vehicles may be affected

Potential cost implications for employers

Key considerations for reviewing company car policies

The full analysis from Borgen Tax can be read here.