Webinar from our South African firm ENSafrica
In the latest webinar from ENSafrica, speakers shed a light on recent African tax developments and issues that could seriously affect the success of businesses in the region.
Speakers include Peter Dachs, Executive; Celia Becker, Executive; Charles de Wet, Executive Consultant, George Muthee, Principle Associate, Jens Brodbeck, Executive.
Watch the webinar on-demand here
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.