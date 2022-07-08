An analysis by William Fry

Our Irish firm, William Fry, explores the implications of the successful appeal by a taxpayer against an assessment to corporation tax of €25m.

Ireland’s Revenue Commissioners raised the assessment on the basis that the proceeds from a waiver of an intercompany loan constituted profits or gains of the Appellant’s trade and was a taxable receipt for corporation tax purposes.

The Appellant successfully appealed Revenue’s assessment, arguing that the loan was capital in nature and that the waiver of the loan was a capital transaction and did not give rise to corporation tax.

