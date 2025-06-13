An overview by STI Taxand, Taxand Cyprus
Christos A. Theophilou, Demis Ioannou and Costas Savva from our Cypriot member firm STI Taxand have recently took part in the public consultation on Cyprus’ tax reform. Their contribution focused on aligning the tax system with international standards while preserving Cyprus’ economic competitiveness.
The team highlighted several concerns regarding the current proposals, particularly their potential impact on investment and economic performance, including:
To support sustainable growth and maintain Cyprus’ role as a leading international financial centre, the team proposed the following measures:
You can read the full overview of the contribution to the consultation here.
