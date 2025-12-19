An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico

Mexico’s Congress has recently approved a reform to the Law of General Import and Export Taxes, updating import tariff rates across hundreds of products, particularly those from countries without free trade agreements with Mexico.

Import duties will generally range from 5% to 50% for sectors including cosmetics, plastics, textiles, metals, vehicles, furniture, and toys, while export duties largely remain exempt. The new rates take effect from 1 January 2026, with the Ministry of Economy able to introduce mechanisms to safeguard input supply under competitive conditions.

Jaqueline Aranda, Enrique Ramírez, Nora Morales ,and Luis Antonio Monroy from our Mexican member firm Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes have published a more detailed overview of the new rates here.