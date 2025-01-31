An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico

The Mexican government has recently published a decree to promote investment, training, and innovation through tax incentives.

Key provisions include:

Immediate Deduction for Fixed Assets: Investments in new assets can be immediately deducted, with rates ranging from 35% to 91%, applicable from January 22, 2025, to September 30, 2030.

Additional Deduction for Training and Innovation: Businesses can deduct 25% of increased training or innovation expenses from 2025 to 2030.

Requirements: Taxpayers must register with the Federal Taxpayer Registry, submit necessary documentation, and meet specific compliance criteria.

A total of 30,000 million pesos (USD 1,450 million) is allocated for these incentives, with specific funds for smaller businesses. Non-compliance results in the revocation of incentives.

