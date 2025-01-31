An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes, Taxand Mexico
The Mexican government has recently published a decree to promote investment, training, and innovation through tax incentives.
Key provisions include:
A total of 30,000 million pesos (USD 1,450 million) is allocated for these incentives, with specific funds for smaller businesses. Non-compliance results in the revocation of incentives.
Tax experts from our Mexican member firm Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes have analysed the key provisions of this decree and incentives, along with its implications read it in full here.
