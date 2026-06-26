An analysis from IQ-EQ, Taxand Mauritius

Following its recent National Budget announcement, the Mauritian government has set out an ambitious path towards becoming a future‑ready economy, underpinned by innovation, digital transformation, and fiscal reform.

From AI and fintech to evolving tax measures and investment frameworks, the direction of travel presents both opportunities and challenges for global investors and businesses.

Tax expert, Rehma Imrith, from our Mauritian member firm IQ-EQ provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mauritian government’s four principles, which you can read here.