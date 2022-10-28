An overview by Avanzia Taxand

Earlier this week, Malta’s Minister of Finance and Employment delivered his 2023 budget speech, promising another year without the introduction of any new taxes despite the economic uncertainties. Most of the measures he highlighted are aimed at assisting vulnerable people who are struggling due to the high inflation.

As such, qualifying pension income derived by pensioners remaining active after retirement age will be exempt from tax, and an annual tax credit of €200 will be granted to parents who have children with a disability.

Our Maltese firm, Avanzia Taxand, provides an analysis of these measures in greater detail.

