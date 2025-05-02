An overview by Borenius, Taxand Finland

In its recently published 2025 Mid-Term Policy Review, the Finnish Government has announced significant corporate tax reforms aimed at boosting economic growth, attracting investment, and fostering innovation.

Key changes include:

Corporate Income Tax : Rate cut from 20% to 18% starting 2027; loss carryforward extended from 10 to 25 years (from 2026 losses).

: Rate cut from 20% to 18% starting 2027; loss carryforward extended from 10 to 25 years (from 2026 losses). Private Equity/Venture Capital : Tax procedure simplification for foreign investors; tax exemptions for non-profit investments; new fund structures aligned with international and EU standards.

: Tax procedure simplification for foreign investors; tax exemptions for non-profit investments; new fund structures aligned with international and EU standards. Growth Companies : Improved tax treatment for stock options and equity incentives by 2026; tax-neutral share-for-share rules expanded; impatriate tax rate reduced from 35% to 25%.

: Improved tax treatment for stock options and equity incentives by 2026; tax-neutral share-for-share rules expanded; impatriate tax rate reduced from 35% to 25%. M&A Taxation : Comprehensive review planned; earn-out taxation aligned with confirmation year.

: Comprehensive review planned; earn-out taxation aligned with confirmation year. Other Measures: Continued clean transition investment tax credit; extended tax relief for business succession to minors; phased real estate tax reform to reflect market values.

Heikki Wahlroos and Einari Karhu from our Finnish member firm Borenius have analysed these reforms in greater detail here.