An analysis by Led Taxand

In a recent ruling pertaining to the tax treatment of exit bonuses granted to Target’s CEO and CFO, the Italian tax authorities clarified that:

HoldCo qualifies as a VAT person considering that (i) it provides services subject to VAT to Target and (ii) it receives a specific remuneration for these services

HoldCo can also deduct VAT on transaction costs incurred before starting the provision of services to Target

HoldCo can deduct VAT applying the general pro-rata principle since it carries out both services subject to VAT and VAT exempt financial services (i.e., SHL), the latter being not incidental

Francesco Cardone and Marcello Mazonni from our Italian firm, Led Taxand, provide an analysis of this decision.

Read the full article here.

For more Italian M&A news, please refer to the Italian chapter of our global M&A Tax guide 2022.