An overview of Canada’s new legislation by Borden Ladner Gervais
Since 1 September 2022, a luxury tax will be charged on the sale or importation of many high-value vehicles, aircraft and watercraft. The Luxury Tax is triggered for vehicles and aircraft priced above $100,000 and watercraft priced above $250,000.
Braek Urquhart (Senior Associate) and Tanner Shapka (Associate) at our Canadian firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, analyse the likely outcomes of this new tax.
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.