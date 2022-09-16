Further Queries

An overview of Canada’s new legislation by Borden Ladner Gervais

 

Since 1 September 2022, a luxury tax will be charged on the sale or importation of many high-value vehicles, aircraft and watercraft. The Luxury Tax is triggered for vehicles and aircraft priced above $100,000 and watercraft priced above $250,000.

 

Braek Urquhart (Senior Associate) and Tanner Shapka (Associate) at our Canadian firm, Borden Ladner Gervais, analyse the likely outcomes of this new tax.

 

Read the full article here.

