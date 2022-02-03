Why Luxembourg is a great place to grow a European or global business according to Managing Partner ATOZ Tax Advisers.

Keith O’Donnell, the Managing Partner of ATOZ Tax Advisers, discussed his views as a tax professional, on Luxembourg’s financial centre and how ATOZ continuously aims to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients in this ever-changing environment.

The challenge, to which Luxembourg constantly rises, is remaining competitive while being totally in line with international tax rules and best practices. Decisions taken by the OECD and the EU in recent years have been fully implemented in Luxembourg. However, prudent management of public finances in the past means that Luxembourg still has the capacity to keep a business-friendly tax system within this international framework.

Continue reading