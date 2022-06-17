Further Queries

An analysis of the legislation by Atoz Luxembourg and Alvarez & Marsal

On 7 June 2022, Luxembourg and the UK signed a new double tax treaty and an additional protocol which will replace the double tax treaty signed back in 1967. The aim of the signature of this new DTT is for the UK and Luxembourg to have a tax treaty that reflects the latest OECD tax standards.

 

Our Luxembourg firm, Atoz Luxembourg, in partnership with our UK firm, Alvarez & Marsal, provide an overview of the most important changes to be introduced by the DTT for corporate taxpayers, including the taxation of Luxembourg entities with real estate investments in the UK.

 

Read the full article here.

Luxembourg | Tax | Tax Treaty | UK

