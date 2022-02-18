Further Queries

The law modifying the law dated 22 March 2004 on securitisation was adopted.

 

As commented on by our partner, ATOZ Luxembourg, the Luxembourg legislature has amended the law concerning the establishment, reorganization, and winding up of investment funds. This law provides for new exemptions for Securitisation activities. The new provisions aim to clarify Luxembourg’s position in relation to collateralised lines of credit granted.

 

The article covers:

  • Corporate structuring
  • Securitised assets
  • Financing of the securitisation
  • Tax consequences

Read the article in full here

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Luxembourg

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search