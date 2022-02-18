The law modifying the law dated 22 March 2004 on securitisation was adopted.

As commented on by our partner, ATOZ Luxembourg, the Luxembourg legislature has amended the law concerning the establishment, reorganization, and winding up of investment funds. This law provides for new exemptions for Securitisation activities. The new provisions aim to clarify Luxembourg’s position in relation to collateralised lines of credit granted.

The article covers:

Corporate structuring

Securitised assets

Financing of the securitisation

Tax consequences

