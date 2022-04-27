An overview of tax matters in the UK

Our UK firm, Alvarez and Marsal, examines some of the key changes and issues affecting employers as Great Britain emerges from the pandemic and heads into a new tax year.

As restrictions are lifted, employees are returning to offices and workplaces and for those employers who have a particularly mobile workforce, it will again be necessary to start thinking about the tax and NIC consequences of employee business travel.

Read the full article here.