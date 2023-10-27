An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

 

Rahul CharkhaArpita Choudhary, and Saurabh Bora of our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), have recently authored an article in Bloomberg Tax, analysing a decision by the ICE Benchmark Administration to completely cease the publication of the interest rate benchmark LIBOR. This necessitates the replacement of LIBOR with an Alternative Reference Rate of relevant currency, posing challenges for benchmarking interest rates for complying with transfer pricing regulations.

 

Our experts examine the transfer pricing challenges companies may encounter while benchmarking interest rates on intercompany floating rate loans obtained from associated enterprises.

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

India | Tax Policy | Transfer Pricing

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search