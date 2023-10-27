An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

Rahul Charkha, Arpita Choudhary, and Saurabh Bora of our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), have recently authored an article in Bloomberg Tax, analysing a decision by the ICE Benchmark Administration to completely cease the publication of the interest rate benchmark LIBOR. This necessitates the replacement of LIBOR with an Alternative Reference Rate of relevant currency, posing challenges for benchmarking interest rates for complying with transfer pricing regulations.

Our experts examine the transfer pricing challenges companies may encounter while benchmarking interest rates on intercompany floating rate loans obtained from associated enterprises.

Read the full article here.