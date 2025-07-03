An overview from ENSAfrica, Taxand South Africa:

Our South African firm, ENSAfrica, has published the latest issue of its Tax in Brief newsletter, a snapshot of recent tax developments in South Africa. Highlights from the latest issue include:

Bottom Line Solutions v SARS – The High Court upheld The South African Revenue Service (SARS)’s demand for customs duties, VAT, and penalties on diverted goods, finding its decision reasonable and rational.

Poseidon Operations v SARS – The High Court set aside SARS’ customs duties and penalties on alleged diverted exports to the DRC due to insufficient investigation and evidence.

SARS v Virgin Mobile SA (SCA) – The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that SARS did not need condonation for late filing after curing its default within the Rule 56(1) notice period, dismissing Virgin Mobile’s default judgment application.

Exchange Control Circular 10/2025 – Authorised Dealers can now approve resident agribusiness companies to hedge foreign exposures directly on foreign commodity exchanges, streamlining approvals.

OECD South Africa Economic Survey 2025 – The OECD recommends tighter spending controls and reduced tax-free allowances under the carbon tax, which increased to R236 per tonne in January 2025.

Find out more by reading the full issue of Tax in Brief here.