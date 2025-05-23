An overview from ENSAfrica, Taxand South Africa:

Our South African firm, ENSAfrica, has published the latest issue of its newsletter Africa Tax in Brief, a snapshot of recent tax developments across the continent. Highlights from the latest issue include:

South African court suspends Finance Minister’s proposed 0.5% VAT increase following Democratic Alliance legal challenge.

South Africa introduces the 2025 Revenue Laws Bill, including amendments to various tax Acts and the reversal of the proposed VAT rate hike.

New VAT apportionment methodology prescribed for South African municipalities.

Updated South African Corporate Income Tax Guide clarifies disclosure requirements for beneficial ownership.

Côte d’Ivoire joins as the 150th signatory to the OECD Multilateral Convention on mutual assistance in tax matters.

