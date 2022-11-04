A comprehensive analysis by ENSAfrica

In the most recent edition of ENSight, our South African firm, ENSAfrica, discusses key tax developments around the continent, including:

(i) Angola’s tax treaty with Mauritius

(ii) Mandatory electronic submission of tax returns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

(iii) Ghana’s tax treaty with Morocco

(iv) Tanzania’s levies on money transfers scrapped

