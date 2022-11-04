Further Queries

Related Content

A comprehensive analysis by ENSAfrica

 

In the most recent edition of  ENSight, our South African firm, ENSAfrica, discusses key tax developments around the continent, including:

 

(i) Angola’s tax treaty with Mauritius
(ii) Mandatory electronic submission of tax returns in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

(iii) Ghana’s tax treaty with Morocco

(iv) Tanzania’s levies on money transfers scrapped

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

South Africa | Tax | Tax Treaty

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search