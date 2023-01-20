A comprehensive analysis by ENSAfrica

In the most recent edition of Africa Business in Brief, our South African firm, ENSAfrica, discusses key business developments around the continent.

In Kenya, betting companies must now pay taxes daily as the government moves to tame rogue entities in the sector. Indeed, the Kenya Revenue Authority has completed a pilot that saw it interlink its tax system with the betting sector to track the 15% tax on betting, gaming and lottery as well as the 20% withholding tax on winnings collected from punters every day.

