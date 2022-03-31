Australia: Coors Chambers Westgarth publishes guide for owners involved in a land dispute

The article from our Australian firm highlights that the taxpayer may have scope to object to the assessment should it receive an incorrect land tax assessment.

Based on the Victorian State Revenue Office’s 2020-21 Annual Review data, over 59% of objections and over 40% of appeals received by the Victorian Revenue Office related to land tax assessments. This suggests that land tax is a significant area of dispute.

Read the full article here.