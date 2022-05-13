Corrs Chambers Westgarth shares key learnings

ATO’s appetite for challenging claims of legal professional privilege (LPP) has been highlighted by a recent Federal Court of Australia decision (Commissioner of Taxation v PricewaterhouseCoopers [2022] FCA 278) and the consultation in the lead-up to the imminent release of the ATO’s new LPP Protocol.

The decision emphasises the importance of clear and well-structured engagement documentation, especially in circumstances where non-lawyers and (or) where foreign admitted lawyers will be involved in aspects of the matter.

