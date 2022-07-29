Further Queries

Related Content

The latest Insights from Economics Laws Practice

 

Ritesh Kanodia, Partner at our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, shares his insights on the recent decision of the Karnataka High Court upholding the exemption of GST on annuity payments for road construction.

 

According to him, the decision has put contractors into a dilemma of whether they should charge and recover GST under a change in law clause.

 

Read the full article here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

India | Law | Tax | Tax Law

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search