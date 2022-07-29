The latest Insights from Economics Laws Practice
Ritesh Kanodia, Partner at our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, shares his insights on the recent decision of the Karnataka High Court upholding the exemption of GST on annuity payments for road construction.
According to him, the decision has put contractors into a dilemma of whether they should charge and recover GST under a change in law clause.
