An overview by Alma LED, Taxand Italy
In an interview with Tax Notes, Diletta Fuxa and Giuseppe Ferrisi from Alma LED, Taxand Italy, have analysed a recent court decision on transfer pricing.
In the decision, The Italian Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling in the case of ING Bank NV v. Agenzia Delle Entrate regarding transfer pricing of intragroup loans between an Italian subsidiary and a Dutch affiliate.
The Court found that neither party provided sufficient evidence for the correct arm’s-length interest rate, and the lower court’s ruling was inconclusive.
Read the full article here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.