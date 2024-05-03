An overview by Alma LED, Taxand Italy

In an interview with Tax Notes, Diletta Fuxa and Giuseppe Ferrisi from Alma LED, Taxand Italy, have analysed a recent court decision on transfer pricing.

In the decision, The Italian Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling in the case of ING Bank NV v. Agenzia Delle Entrate regarding transfer pricing of intragroup loans between an Italian subsidiary and a Dutch affiliate.

The Court found that neither party provided sufficient evidence for the correct arm’s-length interest rate, and the lower court’s ruling was inconclusive.

Read the full article here.