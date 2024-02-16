An analysis by Alma LED

A recent Italian tax reform has offered optional penalty protection against anti-hybrid rule assessments starting from 2020. By preparing specific documentation and notifying authorities, companies can avoid hefty administrative penalties between 90-180% and potentially benefit in criminal tax matters.

The process differs slightly for 2023 onwards from previous years, but both require certified documentation describing anti-hybrid rule application and timely communication. Companies should also be aware that protection doesn’t apply if audits have already begun.

Guido Arie Petraroli, Francesco Cardone, Erminia Procopio, Luca Galliani, and Francesco Murgo from ALMA LED analyse this reform in more detail here.