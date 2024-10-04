An analysis by William Fry, Taxand Ireland

This week, Finance Minister Jack Chambers delivered Ireland’s Budget for 2025, introducing tax cuts and spending measures worth €10.5 billion, aimed at easing the cost of living and supporting businesses.

A framework for allocating windfall tax revenues, influenced by the CJEU’s “Apple” case, will focus on housing, energy, water, and transport improvements to boost Ireland’s competitiveness. Key tax changes include a participation exemption for foreign-sourced dividends starting in 2025, enhanced R&D credits, and higher stamp duty rates on high-value and bulk residential property acquisitions. Full details will follow in the upcoming Finance Bill, expected to be published next week.

Sonya Manzor, Ted McGrath and Colin Bolger from our Irish member firm William Fry have analysed the different measures of this budget and their implications in more detail here.