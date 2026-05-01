An analysis by PB Taxand, Taxand Indonesia
The Indonesian Government recently issued an amendment to tax regulations concerning aid, donations, or grants. It replaces four older regulations, bringing all related tax rules together under one updated framework.
Our Indonesian member firm, PB Taxand, has published a detailed analysis of the amendments, which you can read in full here.
This includes key updates regarding:
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