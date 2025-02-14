An overview by PB Taxand, Taxand Indonesia
The Indonesian government has recently issued Minister of Finance Regulation No. 131 of 2024, which took effect from the start of January 2025. This regulation follows the mandate of Law No. 7 of 2021 and implements a 12% VAT rate while ensuring fairness for taxpayers.
The VAT calculation is divided into three categories:
Additional regulations have been introduced to clarify VAT treatment for specific sectors, luxury electric vehicles, and administrative sanctions.
