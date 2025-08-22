An analysis by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST 2.0 reforms, featuring rate cuts on everyday goods by Diwali, are designed to simplify India’s tax structure, reduce disputes, and spur consumption. The plan consolidates four GST slabs into two main rates with special levies for select items, tackling inverted duty structures and supporting MSMEs.

Harsh Shah from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice has been quoted in the Times of India highlighting that the announcement marks a pivotal shift in India’s tax landscape. Beyond immediate relief, the reforms are expected to drive consumption, strengthen compliance, and inject fresh momentum into growth. As businesses adjust, the coming months will be key in determining how GST 2.0 delivers long-term value to the Indian economy.

You can read the full article here .